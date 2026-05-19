Trump Wins Lifetime Tax Immunity In IRS Deal As US Govt Permanently Drops $10 Billion Tax Probes Against US President And Family

Washington: The US government has agreed to permanently abandon all current tax inquiries involving President Donald Trump, his sons and the Trump Organisation. According to settlement papers published on Tuesday, the decision represented an unprecedented exercise of executive authority and has stirred concerns that it could insulate the president from further scrutiny of his financial affairs and legal exposure.

According to reports, as part of an agreement intended to resolve Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over the disclosure of his tax returns, the United States will be “forever barred and precluded” from examining or prosecuting Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and the organisation’s existing tax audits. The commitment was contained in a single-page addendum posted on the Justice Department’s website, signed by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The addendum, which appeared quietly on Tuesday, extended beyond the original settlement announced a day earlier. It not only covers the president and his immediate family, but also prevented investigations into affiliates and other associates. However, the White House has not responded to the latest development.

Settlement Extends Beyond Existing Audits

In a statement responding to queries about the expanded agreement, the Justice Department clarified that the settlement applied solely to audits already underway and would not restrict future examinations. However, the language of the document has raised eyebrows among legal experts and former officials.

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Reacting to the same, Daniel Werfel, who served as IRS Commissioner under the Biden administration, said that he could not recall any precedent for the agency agreeing in advance to permanently forgo reviews of previously filed returns for a specific person or business. “Whether you are the president or Joe the Plumber, people expect the same tax rules and enforcement framework to apply to everybody,” he remarked. He added that the arrangement appeared to grant President Trump and his family a separate set of rules from those faced by ordinary Americans.

As per legal experts, the lawsuit itself stemmed from allegations that a leak of confidential tax records had inflicted reputational and financial damage on Trump, his sons and the Trump Organisation. Under the original terms posted on Monday, Donald Trump is to receive a formal apology from the government, but “will not receive any monetary payment or damages of any kind”. However, the discharge of current possible tax claims could shield him from any outstanding liabilities that might otherwise have been pursued.

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New $1.8 Billion ‘Anti-Weaponisation Fund’ Established

Additionally, the settlement also established a fund worth nearly $1.8 billion to compensate allies of the Republican President who claimed that they were unfairly investigated or prosecuted. The ‘Anti-Weaponisation Fund’ totals $1.776 billion and will allow people who believed that they were targeted for political reasons, including by the previous Justice Department, to seek payments.

Acting Attorney General Blanche termed it as “a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponisation to be heard and seek redress”. During questioning on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, he declined to rule out whether people involved in the violence at the US Capitol in the year 2021 on January 6 could apply to the fund.

Meanwhile, the initiative has drawn sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers and ethics watchdogs, who have labelled it corrupt, opaque, and unconstitutional. Some warned that it could operate as a “slush fund” for the president and his supporters. Even senior Republicans have voiced unease, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressing his thoughts, saying that he was “not a big fan” of the proposal.

Speaking at the White House on Monday, Trump defended the fund, saying that it was intended for “reimbursing people who were horribly treated”.

Tax Oversight

On the other hand, the case was formally dismissed on Monday by Judge Kathleen Williams. In her filing, she admonished government agencies, particularly the Justice Department, for a lack of transparency around the agreement. She noted that no agency had “submitted any settlement documents nor filed any documents ensuring that settlement was appropriate where there was an outstanding question as to whether an actual case or controversy existed”.

In the meantime, the settlement has raised critical questions over presidential accountability and the independence of the IRS. Though the government insisted that the deal applies only to existing matters, the critics believed that the wording leaves the door open to a bigger precedent. The analysts suggested that at a time when many Americans are wrestling with their own tax filings, the notion that a sitting president could secure immunity from ongoing audits has proved difficult to swallow.