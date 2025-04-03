Trump’s 47% Tariff on Madagascar Sparks Memes and Mockery

When the White House released data justifying President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff hikes, few expected Madagascar to become an internet sensation. But after the U.S. imposed a 47% tariff on Madagascar, social media exploded with memes, many poking fun at the country’s unexpected role in Trump’s trade war. The data that Trump showed and White House published, claims that Madagascar charges US 93% tariff on goods.

One widely shared meme featured a hippopotamus and a giraffe looking surprised, referencing the animated film Madagascar. Others questioned why a small island nation known more for its lemurs and vanilla exports was being treated as a major economic rival.

Flawed Tariff Justifications?

However, the humor soon turned to criticism after economic analysts, including The Yale Review editor James Surowiecki, pointed out major flaws in how the administration calculated foreign tariffs.

“Just figured out where these fake tariff rates come from. They didn't actually calculate tariff rates + non-tariff barriers, as they say they did,” Surowiecki wrote on social media.

Instead, the White House reportedly divided the U.S. trade deficit with a country by that country's exports to America—a method that economists say has nothing to do with actual tariffs.

For example, the U.S. has a $17.9 billion trade deficit with Indonesia, and its exports to America total $28 billion. The White House divided $17.9 billion by $28 billion to claim Indonesia’s tariff rate was 64%, even though the country doesn’t actually impose such a high tariff.

“What extraordinary nonsense this is,” Surowiecki said.

Global Reactions and Policy Implications

Trump’s tariff hikes have already drawn strong rebukes from world leaders, with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck calling the move “the most disruptive tariff hike in 90 years.” The EU is preparing countermeasures, and nations like China, Japan, and South Korea are reportedly coordinating their responses.

Meanwhile, as Madagascar’s alleged 47% tariff makes waves online, critics argue that the White House’s flawed data could undermine its case for the sweeping trade war.