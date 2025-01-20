Trump’s First Day In Washington Before Inauguration: A Glimpse Into Celebrations And Strategies

Washington DC: As Donald Trump prepares for his second term as President of the United States, his first full day back in Washington was filled with meetings, celebrations, and last-minute planning before his inauguration on January 20. President-elect Donald Trump consulted privately with Republican senators on Sunday before heading off to a series of events designed to celebrate his return to power and the “Make America Great Again” movement. The celebrations gained momentum throughout the day despite deep national political divisions on the eve of his inauguration.

The private meeting featured a breakfast at Blair House, the president's official guest residence, across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, and gave top GOP leaders a chance to lay last-minute plans barely 24 hours before Trump moves back into the White House.

Meanwhile, Trump supporters, many arriving from around the country and decked out in their fanciest clothes, including fur coats, filled parties, both formal and informal, at hotels and restaurants close to the White House. As they moved between the festivities, some could be heard chanting “MAGA (Make America Great Again)” or simply stating it as a greeting to fellow revellers.

Notably, Sunday is Trump's first full day back in Washington since his election victory and gives him a chance to enjoy the moment and fire up his core supporters before the official pomp of Inauguration Day, including the swearing-in at noon.

As Trump gears up for a historic moment in American history, here's a breakdown of the key events on January 19:

Private Meeting With Republican Senators

President-elect Trump held a private breakfast at Blair House, the official guest residence for the President on Sunday morning. This meeting, across from the White House, allowed Trump to consult with key Republican senators on plans for his administration’s priorities. With less than 24 hours before his official swearing-in, it was an opportunity for GOP leaders to finalise their strategies for the coming term.

Despite ongoing political divisions across the country, Trump’s team worked behind the scenes to lay out their vision for his return to the White House. The breakfast was a chance for the Republican Party to unite in preparation for a fresh start under Trump’s leadership.

Celebration In Washington

Trump’s return to Washington was also marked by celebrations. His supporters from around the country gathered at various events near the White House, donning their best attire, including fur coats. At both formal and informal parties, the trademark chant of “MAGA” (Make America Great Again) could be heard echoing through the crowd. It was a reminder of the strong, loyal base that continues to support Trump and his policies.

While some could argue that the US remains deeply divided, these festivities reflected the excitement of Trump’s supporters as they prepared for the inauguration.

Secure And Peaceful Washington

Unlike the violence that occurred during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots, Washington braced for a more peaceful environment leading up to Trump’s inauguration. Local officials prepared for large crowds and the need for security measures, but there were no signs of massive protests or unrest, indicating that the city’s mood was relatively peaceful. The focus was on the celebrations and the sense of anticipation for Trump’s second term.

Trump’s Inauguration Day Plans

According to the weather forecast authorities, the temperatures are expected to remain frigid on Inauguration Day, leading Trump to decide to move most of the outdoor events indoors. The Capitol Rotunda, which can only hold a small crowd of 600 people, will be used for the ceremony, but additional indoor locations are being arranged for the larger group of 2,50,000-plus ticket holders. Trump also announced that the traditional parade will be held at Capital One Arena instead of its usual route along the National Mall.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump shared his eagerness for the event, stating, "January 20th cannot come fast enough! Everybody, even those that initially opposed a Victory by President Donald J. Trump, just want it to happen."

National Security And TikTok Issue

During his time in Washington, Trump also made headlines with his comments on national security and the app TikTok. Following a federal ban on TikTok in the US due to its ties to China, Trump promised to issue an executive order that would temporarily extend the period before the ban takes full effect. He proposed a solution that would involve US ownership of 50 percent of TikTok in a joint venture.

“I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!” Trump wrote on his social media. “We need a deal to protect our national security.”

TikTok expressed gratitude for Trump’s offer to work with them on a long-term solution and appreciated the clarity provided to their service providers.

Ceremony At Arlington National Cemetery

In the afternoon on Sunday, Donald Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery to honour fallen soldiers. Alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance, President-elect Trump paid his respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, observing a moment of silence while “Taps” was played.

Several prominent members of Trump’s Cabinet, including nominees for defence secretary and secretary of state, attended the ceremony, showing solidarity with the incoming administration.

Rally And Candlelight Dinner