Big Day Is Here; Donald Trump To Unleash Tariffs On Liberation Day - Check Date, Time Of Announcement

President Donald Trump will announce new tariffs today, April 2, 2025, at 4:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) in the White House Rose Garden. That’s 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on April 3. The White House says these tariffs will start immediately after he speaks.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared this news on April 1, saying, “The tariff plan comes tomorrow [April 2] and will kick in right away.”

Background on the Tariffs

Trump hasn’t shared all the details yet, but he’s calling it a big “Liberation Day” for American trade. He might put a 20% tax on everything the U.S. buys from other countries, though his team says there’s room to tweak it. This comes after other recent trade moves, like a 25% tax on cars starting April 3 and earlier taxes on steel and Chinese products. Some worry this could make things more expensive in the U.S.

Tariffs: Global Implications

These tariffs are meant to match what other countries charge the U.S. for trade. They’ll likely affect places like Canada, Mexico, and China, and maybe more. Some posts on X say Trump moved the time from 3:00 PM ET to 4:00 PM ET, possibly to avoid shaking up the stock market too much during trading hours. Experts think markets might jump or drop when trading starts again on April 3.

