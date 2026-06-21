Trump’s Truth Social Threat Derails Iran-US Talks In Switzerland: Tehran Skips Photo-Op With American Delegation, Briefly Walks Out

Burgenstock: The opening round of negotiations between Iran and the United States under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) began on an uneasy note on Sunday at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland. The talks, which were meant to signal a fresh start for dialogue, exposed the depth of mistrust dividing the two sides, as the Iranian officials refused a ceremonial gesture and later stepped away from the venue in objection to remarks made by US President Donald Trump.

Notably, Iran, the US, Pakistan and Qatar had gathered at the lakeside resort for the first session of talks linked to the recently signed MoU. The organisers had arranged a handshake and group photograph to mark the occasion before discussions got underway. According to reporting by Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the plan was to bring both delegations together for the cameras. However, Iranian chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declined to take part.

The officials conveyed to organisers that they would not join any photo opportunity with the American delegation, calling it as an American “media show”.

The atmosphere shifted when Trump posted on Truth Social during the opening day, saying, “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!” Referring to Hezbollah in Lebanon. The Iranian media later reported that the Iranian team left the talks venue in response to the president’s comments. A source quoted by Press TV stated that the delegation had lodged a formal objection with the American side and was “currently assessing the conditions to give a proper response to Trump's verbal threats”.

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Photo-Op Refusal Sets Early Tone

According to analysts, the planned symbolism of unity from the outset collided with political reality. The handshake and photograph, intended by organisers to project goodwill, became a point of contention instead. However, Ghalibaf and Araghchi, by refusing to participate, signalled Tehran’s discomfort with staged displays while substantive differences remained unresolved. The rejection framed the negotiations as much about optics as about policy, with both sides wary of how the meeting would be presented to domestic and international audiences.

Trump's Truth Social message added immediate pressure to a fragile opening, as the US President injected a confrontational note into discussions that were supposed to explore de-escalation under the MoU framework. The Iranian delegation’s decision to step away from the venue showed that the rhetoric could alter the tempo of diplomacy.

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Rare Encounter Amid Standoff

Despite the walkout, the day produced an unplanned moment of direct contact. Footage from the resort showed Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi entering a room where US Vice President JD Vance was seated with members of his team, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Araghchi remained only briefly before departing. The sight of senior officials from both countries in the same space, even for a matter of moments, stood out because such high-level, face-to-face interaction has been scarce in recent years. Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was observed greeting Araghchi just metres from Vance, a brief embrace that underscored the mixture of diplomatic courtesy and underlying strain surrounding the talks.