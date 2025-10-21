Updated 21 October 2025 at 18:17 IST
TTP Claims Major Strike on Pakistan Army in South Waziristan; Reports Claim 25 Soldiers Killed
A Pakistani Army drone too was reportedly destroyed in the attack. The militant group claimed that the Army post they attacked came under TTP control after the assault.
Kabul/Islamabad: The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed that its members have killed 25 soldiers and left eight others wounded in a deadly assault on a Pakistani Army post in South Waziristan.
In an official statement, the militant group said that late on Monday night its fighters launched a “large-scale attack” on a military outpost, destroying a Pakistani Army drone during the operation. The post reportedly came under TTP control after the assault.
While the TTP has frequently targeted Pakistani security forces in the tribal regions bordering Afghanistan, the claimed toll in this incident marks one of the deadliest attacks in recent months.
There has been no immediate confirmation or response from Pakistan’s military. However, official statements in the past have often downplayed or contested casualty figures released by the TTP.
The frequency of such attacks has surged in recent weeks, with Pakistani security officials blaming militants based in Afghanistan for cross-border strikes — a charge Kabul has repeatedly denied.
The latest incident underscores growing instability along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier, where militant networks continue to exploit porous borders and fragile local governance.
