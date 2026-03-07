31 Attacks On Khyber Pakhtunkhwa In 24 Hours: TTP’s ‘Operation Khyber’ Unleashes Intensified Attacks On Pakistan

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has launched a significant wave of coordinated assaults on Pakistani security forces as part of its newly declared "Operation Khyber", escalating militant activity in the volatile border regions.

According to militant claims and security reports, the TTP executed 31 attacks across multiple districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within the last 24 hours, targeting military outposts, checkpoints, and personnel in a bid to avenge perceived losses and intensify pressure on state institutions.

The attacks were spread over seven districts, highlighting the group's operational reach amid ongoing cross-border tensions and the fragile security environment in the former tribal areas.

North Waziristan saw the heaviest concentration, with 12 attacks reported, underscoring the district's status as a longstanding hotspot for TTP operations. Chitral experienced seven attacks, reflecting renewed militant focus on northern border zones. South Waziristan recorded five attacks. Two attacks each were reported in Peshawar, Bannu, and Tank districts. One attack occurred in Mohmand district.

This surge comes shortly after the TTP's leadership council formally announced "Operation Khyber" for the Islamic year 1447 AH (corresponding to 2026), vowing to avenge militant casualties and target Pakistani forces more aggressively. The operation marks a fresh offensive phase amid deteriorating Pakistan-Afghanistan relations, with Islamabad repeatedly accusing Kabul of providing sanctuary to TTP elements.

Casualty figures from these specific incidents remain unconfirmed by independent sources or official Pakistani military statements at this time, though previous similar coordinated assaults by the group have resulted in fatalities on both sides. Security forces are reported to be conducting counter-operations in affected areas to restore control and pursue militants.

