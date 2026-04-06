'Tuesday, 8:00 PM Eastern Time': Trump's Cryptic Post As 48-Hour Ultimatum To Open Strait Of Hormuz Nears End

Washington DC: As the tensions continue to escalate between the US and Iran, US President Donald Trump has appeared to extend the deadline amid mounting pressure on Tehran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!"

This came right after he used unusually harsh language to convey his message, reminding Tehran of his deadline to 'make a deal' or to 'open the Strait', noting that Tuesday will be the day when Washington will wrap up all of Iran's energy and civil infrastructure.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he stated in his post.

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Trump had first made the threat to reopen the Strait of Hormuz late last month. He said the country had just 48 hours to open up the critical waterway. He then pushed that deadline back several days before delaying it again to Monday, April 6, at 8 p.m. ET, CNN reported.

Earlier, during an interview with Axios, Trump said, "There is a good chance, but if they don't make a deal, I am blowing up everything over there," adding that discussions are ongoing and suggested a deal could still be reached before the deadline.

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Responding to concerns about potential civilian harm, Trump said he believes Iranian civilians opposed to their government would support such actions."

They are living in fear. They are afraid we are gonna leave in the middle of the war, but we are not going to leave," the US President stated, as quoted by Axios.

On Thursday, Trump stated that Iran's biggest bridge has been hit and, in a sharply worded statement, called on Tehran to make a deal before it is "too late.

"The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again -- Much more to follow! IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY!" the post stated.