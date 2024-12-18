Tulsi Gabbard Gets Veterans' Backing Amid Uphill Battle for US Intel Chief Confirmation Vote

Washington: Over 1,100 veterans have rallied behind Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination as the Director of National Intelligence under former US President Donald Trump , reflecting growing support for the decorated military veteran and ex-congresswoman. This surge in endorsements comes after a coalition of veterans released a letter lauding her nomination, which saw just 250 signatories last week.

A coalition of US Armed Forces veterans issued a letter endorsing Gabbard, emphasizing her military experience, leadership abilities, and dedication to national security. The letter commended Trump’s decision to nominate Gabbard, describing her as a decorated veteran and a committed public servant who has consistently “answered the call of duty.”

“Tulsi’s life embodies courage, integrity, and leadership—qualities that are critical to reforming and strengthening our intelligence system,” the letter reads.