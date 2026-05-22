Tulsi Gabbard Resigns As US Director Of National Intelligence From Trump Cabinet, Last Day 30 June: Reports

Washington: US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her post in President Donald Trump’s administration, a foreign media report claimed. According to the reports, Gabbard is resigning from her post to support her husband in his fight against a serious illness. The decision to resign brings to a close her tenure leading the office of the director of national intelligence, a role she has held for the past year and a half.

According to Fox News Digital, which first obtained Gabbard’s formal resignation letter, the DNI informed President Trump of her decision during a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday. Her departure from ODNI is expected to take effect on 30 June 2026, giving the administration several weeks to manage the transition.

Reports suggested that Gabbard’s resignation revolves around a personal matter. In her letter, she disclosed that her husband, Abraham, has been diagnosed with “an extremely rare form of bone cancer” and will face “major challenges in the coming weeks and months.”

Resignation Letter Details Personal Reasons

In the letter exclusively obtained, Tulsi Gabbard wrote that she is “deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half.” She further added, “Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

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Explaining her decision to leave public service, Gabbard stated, “At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.”

She termed Abraham as her “rock throughout our eleven years of marriage, standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns and now my service in this role".

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"His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge…..I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position,” she added.