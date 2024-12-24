Tupperware Factory in Portugal Set to Close in January 2025

The Tupperware factory in Constância, Portugal, will shut its doors on January 8, 2025, marking the end of more than four decades of operation. The closure comes as a result of financial struggles faced by the company’s U.S.-based parent, which recently filed for insolvency.

Constância Mayor Sérgio Oliveira addressed the announcement in a statement on the municipality’s official website. “Constância City Hall is aware that it was communicated to the company's employees that it will close on 8 January 2025. In view of this difficult situation for our municipality and our region, we leave a word of solidarity to all workers and their families,” Oliveira wrote.

The factory, which has been operational since 1980, relied entirely on the North American headquarters. The insolvency filing by the parent company has had immediate repercussions on the Portuguese unit, leading to the decision to close.

The closure will significantly impact employees and their families, as well as the local economy in Constância. Local officials and workers are expressing concern about the broader regional implications of the shutdown.