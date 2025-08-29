Turkey Closes Airspace For Israeli Planes, Imposes Maritime Restrictions Amid Gaza Conflict

Ankara: Amidst escalating tensions between Turkey and Israel, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that the country has closed its airspace to Israeli planes in protest of the ongoing war in Gaza. The Turkish government has stated that the decision to close the airspace is to pressure Israel to cease its military actions in Gaza. Meanwhile, the closure of Turkish airspace to Israeli planes has further deteriorated the relations between the two countries.

Turkey had already severed direct trade ties with Israel in May last year, demanding a permanent ceasefire and the immediate entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The trade between the two countries, which was worth $7 billion in 2023, has been heavily impacted by these measures.

Tension Escalates Between Turkey And Israel

In addition to closing its airspace, Turkey has also imposed restrictions on maritime traffic linked to Israel. Israeli vessels are no longer allowed to dock in Turkish ports, and Turkish-flagged ships are prohibited from entering Israeli ports. These measures are part of a broader effort by Turkey to distance itself from Israel and to pressure the Israeli government to change its policies in Gaza.

The relationship between Turkey and Israel has been strained for some time, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan being a vocal critic of Israeli actions in Gaza. Erdogan has repeatedly referred to Israel's actions as genocide and has likened Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler. The Turkish government has taken a strong stance on the issue, with Fidan stating, "We have completely cut off our trade with Israel. We do not allow Turkish ships to go to Israeli ports. We do not allow their planes to enter our airspace."