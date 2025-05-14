Turkey Makes Desperate Outreach To Appease Indian Tourists, Internet Not Budging

New Delhi: In a bid to get back Indian travelers, Turkey's tourism department recently shared a cheeky Instagram story that read, "Why don't India and Turkey ever fight over food? Because they both know it's naan of their business.”

However, the attempt at humor has done little to defuse widespread anger in India, where Turkey is facing backlash for its open support of Pakistan amid escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s military response through Operation Sindoor.

Turkey Linked to Drones Used Against India

Adding fuel to the fire, India has accused Turkey of enabling Pakistan's hostile actions. At a press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that drones used in attacks on Indian civilians and military installations were of Turkish origin.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the drones are Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models,” she stated, pointing to direct technological support from Ankara to Islamabad.

Indian Platforms Join Boycott Call

Public outrage swiftly translated into economic consequences. Travel platform Ixigo announced the suspension of all flight and hotel bookings related to Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China, citing their alignment with Pakistan.

The boycott movement, gaining momentum on social media under hashtags like #BoycottTurkey and #BoycottTurkey, has seen widespread support across India.

Erdogan Doubles Down on Support for Pakistan

Despite the diplomatic fallout, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has remained steadfast in his backing of Pakistan. Following a message of gratitude from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Erdogan called him a “precious brother” and reiterated Turkey’s unwavering solidarity with Islamabad.

“Our brotherhood is one of the best examples of true friendship,” Erdogan wrote on X. “We will continue to be by your side in good and bad times, as we have in the past and in the future.”

Indians Unmoved by Outreach Amid Diplomatic Betrayal

Turkey’s efforts to pacify Indian sentiment through social media charm and tourism messaging have been met with skepticism and ridicule. Many Indians see the gestures as insincere, especially given Ankara's alignment with Islamabad even as India grapples with cross-border terrorism.