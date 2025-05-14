BIG BREAKING: Turkey's Role In Helping Pakistan Confirmed, Two Turkish Drone Contractors Killed In Indian Airstrike

New Delhi: Turkey's role in helping Pakistan against conflict with India has been confirmed as the former provided Islamabad with surveillance and armed drones. During Pakistan's conflict with India, Turkey also lost two of its civilian contractors when the Indian armed forces targeting terror launchpads and airbases in Pakistan and PoK.

Turkey helping Pakistan is upsetting for New Delhi because it was India who was among the first responders when the former suffered huge losses after an earthquake. India had sent its doctors, medical teams and dog squad to Turkey to assist the nation during rescue and relief operations during the natural disaster under 'Operation Dost'. However, Turkey backstabbed India by helping Pakistan during recent tensions with New Delhi in wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

According to reports, Turkey lost two civilian contractors while aiding Pakistan in its drone operations. Turkey had supplied Pakistan with surveillance and armed drones during its conflict with India.

The contractors were killed after the Indian armed forces targeted terror launchpads and Pakistani airbases under Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

One of the strikes resulted in Pakistani casualties, including two Turkish contractors assisting Pakistani forces.

Slamming Turkey for helping terror state Pakistan, Major General (Retired) GD Bakshi called for boycotting Turkey at a large scale and also suggested that India should help Greece and provide them Brahmos missiles.

In another development, due to national security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Turkey's Inonu University stands suspended until further notice.

Meanwhile, sentiments are rising against Turkey for supporting terror state Pakistan against its conflict against India as the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor as part of its anti-terror campaign and punish the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The citizens, standing united to support the nation, after Pakistani terrorists killed innocent civilians when they vacationing in Kashmir, have been calling for boycotting Turkey by avoiding unnecessary travel, importing non-essential goods and items, among others.