Turkish Cargo Plane Crashes In Georgia, Search Operation Underway

Georgia: A Turkish military cargo plane, en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey, crashed in Georgia on Tuesday. The Turkish Defence Ministry confirmed the crash, stating that the C-130 aircraft had taken off from Azerbaijan and was headed back to Turkey when it met with the accident.

According to reports, footage is circulating on social media, showing the plane spiraling downwards, leaving a trail of white smoke, before crashing in a rural area near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border. The Georgian Interior Ministry has launched an investigation into the incident.

The Turkish Defence Ministry has assured that search and rescue operations are underway, with teams working in coordination with the Georgian administration to locate the wreckage and ascertain the fate of the crew on board. The number of personnel on the aircraft remains unclear, but reports suggest that around 40 military personnel were on board.

The C-130 Hercules is a workhorse of the Turkish Air Force, used for transporting personnel and handling logistical operations. The aircraft's robust design and capabilities have made it a staple of military operations.