Turkish F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes During Mission in Balikesi̇r; Pilot Killed, Official Probe Underway

Balikesi̇r: A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed during a mission flight late Monday night, killing the pilot and triggering an immediate investigation, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The aircraft, assigned to the 9th Main Jet Base Command in Balikesir, lost radio contact and radar tracking shortly after takeoff at around 00:56 local time, according to the Turkish Ministry of National Defence. Search-and-rescue teams were dispatched and later located the wreckage of the downed plane near the Bursa-Izmir highway.

In an official statement, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said, "A Turkish Air Force F-16 aircraft that took off from the 9th Main Jet Base Command-Balikesir lost radio contact and tracking information starting from 00:56. As a result of the search and rescue efforts immediately initiated, it was determined that our aircraft had crashed, and the wreckage of the aircraft has been located. Our pilot has become a martyr. The cause of the accident will be determined following the investigation team".

Following the crash, Akin Gurlek, Turkey’s Justice Minister, announced that a formal investigation has been launched. The Balikesir Public Prosecutor’s Office has been tasked with examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a post on X, Gulek said, "An F-16 aircraft belonging to the squadron of the 9th Main Jet Base Command in Balıkesir crashed during a mission flight, and one of our heroic pilots has been martyred. The Baliesir Public Prosecutor's Office has initiated an investigation into the incident, and our prosecutor, deputy prosecutor, and two prosecutors have gone to the crash site".

Emergency crews, including ambulances and police, rushed to the scene with debris spread over a wide area. Videos circulating online showed emergency response activity and local residents near the wreckage.

Officials have not yet provided further details about what caused the jet to go down. A technical and operational investigation is expected to look into whether mechanical failure, pilot error, environmental conditions, or other factors played a role.