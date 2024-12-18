Turning Canada Into US' 51st State is a 'Great Idea,' says Trump

President-elect Donald Trump stirred controversy on Wednesday by proposing again that Canada should become part of the United States, calling the idea both logical and beneficial.

“No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense!” Trump posted on his social media platform. “Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!”

Tensions With Canada on the Rise

This isn’t the first time Trump has targeted Canada and its leadership. Earlier this week, he mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—whom Trump now calls the “Governor” of the “Great State of Canada”—following the resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

“The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau,” Trump wrote on Monday. “Her behavior was totally toxic and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!!”

Freeland’s resignation has been a significant blow to Trudeau’s government, and Trump’s remarks appear to amplify the political tension.

Tariffs and Trade Issues

Trump’s latest comments come as trade and immigration disagreements between the two nations heat up. The president-elect recently threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canadian goods, accusing Canada of failing to address trade imbalances and border security.

After meeting with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago in late November, Trump seemed to relish his new nickname for the Canadian leader. “It was a pleasure to have dinner the other night with Governor Justin Trudeau of the Great State of Canada,” he wrote. “I look forward to seeing the Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!”

A Serious Proposal or More Trolling?

While some speculate that Trump’s comments are intended as satire or playful provocation, others wonder whether they reflect a genuine policy suggestion. Either way, the remarks have sparked debate across social media, with critics and supporters alike weighing in on the idea of Canada becoming the U.S.’s 51st state.

As Trump prepares to take office, his comments suggest that U.S.-Canada relations will continue to face a bumpy road ahead. Whether the “Great State of Canada” remains a tongue-in-cheek jab or evolves into a more serious discussion remains to be seen. It is worth mentioning that some of America's founding fathers, did want Canada, to become a part of the US.

In an 1812 letter to William Duane, Thomas Jefferson wrote, "The acquisition of Canada this year, as far as the neighborhood of Quebec, will be a mere matter of marching; & will give us experience for the attack of Halifax the next, & the final expulsion of England from the American continent."

In fact, US' first constitution, which was adopted by the Continental Congress on November 15, 1777, touches upon the issue of Canada's potential accession. Article 11 of the Articles of Confederation reads “Canada acceding to this confederation, and joining in the measures of the united states, shall be admitted into, and entitled to all the advantages of this union: but no other colony shall be admitted into the same, unless such admission be agreed to by nine states.”