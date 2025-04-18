Tuvalu a Remote Country with Just 11,000 Population Gets First-Ever ATMs Installed

World News: Tuvalu, one of the world's most remote nations, the country has officially introduced its first-ever ATMs. A milestone achievement in Tuvalu’s financial modernisation, bringing digital banking services to its 11,000 citizens.

First-Ever ATMs Installed

For decades, Tuvaluans relied solely on cash transactions, with no access to automated banking services. Locals had to queue for hours at the National Bank of Tuvalu to withdraw money, often facing long wait times due to limited banking hours. The introduction of ATMs is expected to ease financial transactions and enhance accessibility for residents across the island nation.

The ATM launch event, held on April 15, was led by Prime Minister Feleti Teo, who praised the transformative impact of this development. The ceremony, attended by government officials and community leaders, featured a symbolic cake-cutting to celebrate the occasion.

The ATMs, installed at multiple locations, will initially support prepaid cards, with plans to introduce debit and credit card services in the near future. The government hopes this move will boost economic empowerment and modernise banking infrastructure for Tuvaluans.