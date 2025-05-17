Two Helicopters' Mid-Air Collision In Finland Leaves Several Dead

Updated May 17th 2025, 22:50 IST
Helsinki: A deadly mid-air collision between two helicopters in Finland has left multiple people dead and several others injured. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, has led to a panic like situation at the site. On information, the local police and other rescue teams have rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. According to reports, the two helicopters collided in mid-air, resulting in a catastrophic crash that left debris scattered across a wide area. The impact was so severe that the helicopters got completely damaged in the collision.
The Finnish police have confirmed that multiple fatalities have occurred, although an exact number has not been released.
The Finnish authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident, with a team of experts working to reconstruct the events leading up to the collision. The investigation is expected to focus on a range of factors, including pilot error, mechanical failure, and air traffic control protocols.
