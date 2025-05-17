Two Helicopters' Mid-Air Collision In Finland Leaves Several Dead

Helsinki: A deadly mid-air collision between two helicopters in Finland has left multiple people dead and several others injured. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, has led to a panic like situation at the site. On information, the local police and other rescue teams have rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. According to reports, the two helicopters collided in mid-air, resulting in a catastrophic crash that left debris scattered across a wide area. The impact was so severe that the helicopters got completely damaged in the collision.