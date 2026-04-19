Updated 19 April 2026 at 12:29 IST Tragedy in Italy: Two Indian Men Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara in Targeted Attack A targeted shooting outside a Gurdwara in the province of Latina has left two Indian men dead, sending shockwaves through the diaspora. The victims, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, were attacked as they exited the gurudwara following morning prayers.