Tragedy in Italy: Two Indian Men Shot Dead Outside Gurdwara in Targeted Attack
A targeted shooting outside a Gurdwara in the province of Latina has left two Indian men dead, sending shockwaves through the diaspora. The victims, aged in their late 20s and early 30s, were attacked as they exited the gurudwara following morning prayers.
- World News
- 1 min read
In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through the Indian diaspora in Europe, two Indian men were shot dead in Italy on Sunday.
The victims were reportedly gunned down just as they were leaving a Gurdwara after offering prayers, marking one of the most violent targeted attacks on the community in recent years.
Advertisement
The shooting occurred in the province of Latina, south of Rome, an area known for its significant population of Indian nationals, many of whom are employed in the region's vast agricultural sector.