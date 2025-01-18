Two Judges Killed In Shooting Attack At Iran's Supreme Court

Tehran: Two judges were shot dead at Iran’s Supreme Court building in the capital city of Tehran on Saturday evening after a shocking shooting attack on the court’s premises. According to the reports, the two judges sustained fatal injuries during the attack and died on the spot. According to the judiciary's Mizan Online website, the gunman infiltrated the court in a planned assassination, targeting judges Ali Razini and Mohammad Moghisseh.

As per the reports by the state news agency IRNA, the assailant also killed himself after killing the two judges. Reportedly, the assailant, who killed himself after the shootings, was reportedly not involved in any cases before the Supreme Court. Apart from the three, one other person was injured in the attack, according to the reports.

According to the state news agency, Judges Razini and Moghisseh were renowned for their work on cases related to national security, espionage, and terrorism. The 68-year-old Veteran judge Moghisseh had previously been sanctioned by the United States in 2019 for overseeing unfair trials, while the 71-year-old judge, Razini had held several important positions in Iran's judiciary and was targeted in a 1998 assassination attempt.

Notably, the latest incident is not an isolated one, as Iran has witnessed several shootings targeting high-profile figures in recent years. These include the killing of a Shiite Muslim preacher in Kazeroon in October and a powerful cleric in Mazandaran in April 2023.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, with authorities working to ascertain the motive behind the killings.