'People Spitting Blood, Felt Like Bomb Explosion': Two Passenger Trains Collide Near London, Casualties Expected

Bedford: Two high-speed passenger trains bound for London collided near Bedford, England, on Friday. Emergency services have rushed to the scene, with serious injuries being reported from the collision site.

Five air ambulances have also been deployed.

The accident involved the East Midlands Railway 3.50 pm service from Nottingham to St Pancras International and the 4.40 pm service from Corby to St Pancras.

'People Were Spitting Blood'

Eyewitnesses have described bloodied scenes and chaos from the trains. An eyewitness told BBC that he saw people's bloodied faces, adding that some people were spitting blood. The passenger added that when the collision took place he felt like a bomb explosion had occurred.

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‘Avoid The Area’

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that its crew has reached the accident site, and requested the public to avoid the area.

Trains will not run in or out on London St Pancras for the remainder of the evening.

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‘I’m Deeply Concerned': Transport Secy

Expressing deep concern over the collision, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said, “I’m grateful to emergency services who are on the scene, attending to those affected. We're working quickly with the rail industry and local partners to support passengers."