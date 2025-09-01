Two Planes With 4 People Aboard Burst Into Flames After Mid-Air Collision In Colorado

Colorado: A horrific mid-air collision between two small planes rocked the state of Colorado in the United States. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near Fort Morgan in Colorado, which is around 80 miles northeast of Denver. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 collided at around 12.10 pm, resulting in one plane catching fire while the other sustained heavy damage.

The FAA confirmed that two people were aboard each aircraft at the time of the collision, bringing the total number of people involved to four. The condition of these victims in the aircraft crash remains unknown, and the authorities have yet to release any information regarding casualties. However, the local media reports indicated that three people lost their lives in this tragic incident.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched an investigation into the mid-air collision, with the NTSB taking the lead. The investigators are expected to visit the crash site to ascertain the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident. The NTSB will examine the wreckage and analyse data from various sources to piece together the events leading up to the collision.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the collision triggered an emergency response in the area. The emergency crews have been deployed to secure the site and monitor any further flare-ups from the fire. The airport's FAA tower webcam captured a plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

The aviation experts will also be closely monitoring the investigation's progress, as the outcome may have implications for future safety regulations and guidelines.