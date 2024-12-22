Two US Navy Pilots Shot Down Over Red Sea in Apparent 'Friendly Fire' Incident, US Military Says | Image: AP

Dubai: Two US Navy pilots were shot down over the Red Sea in an apparent “friendly fire” incident, the US military said Sunday. Both pilots were recovered alive, with one suffering minor injuries in the incident.

The incident came as the US military conducted airstrikes targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels, though the US military's Central Command did not elaborate on what their mission was at the time.