Two Vessels Carrying Over 60,000 MT of LPG to Reach India This Week: Union Shipping Ministry

New Delhi: The Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Ministry on Monday stated that two Indian-flagged vessels carrying over 60,000 metric tonnes of LPG have transited through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days and are expected to reach India this week amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking during an inter-ministerial briefing here, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal, said the vessels - Green Sadhvi and Green Asha - are scheduled to arrive on April 7 and April 9, respectively, though timelines may change.

He noted that the vessels are part of a broader fleet of 16 Indian-flagged ships currently operating in the Western Persian Gulf region. Mangal informed that over the past two days, Green Sangvi and Green Asha have safely transited through the Strait of Hormuz, with Green Sangvi carrying around 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG with 25 Indian seafarers onboard, while Green Asha is carrying about 15,000 metric tonnes with 26 seafarers onboard.

"Over the past two days, two Indian-flagged vessels - named Green Sangvi and Green Asha - which are carrying LPG cargo, have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz. The Green Sangvi is carrying approximately 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG cargo and has 25 Indian seafarers on board, while the Green Asha is carrying 15,000 metric tonnes of LPG cargo and has 26 seafarers. Currently, there are 16 Indian-flagged vessels present in the Western Persian Gulf region, with a total of 433 Indian seafarers on board," the ADDL, the secretary said.

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"Green Sadhvi is expected to arrive by April 7, and the Green Asha by April 9," he added. Providing details on the 16 Indian-flagged vessels in the region, Mangal said that among them, one vessel is loaded with LNG, while there are two LPG vessels--one empty and one fully loaded.

He added that there are six crude oil vessels, of which five are loaded, and one is empty, along with three container vessels, one dredger, one chemical tanker, and two bulk cargo vessels. Mangal further stated that the Ministry is closely monitoring shipping movements, port operations, and the safety of Indian nationals in the region, while ensuring continuity of maritime trade.

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"The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is continuously monitoring shipping movements, port operations, and the safety of Indian citizens. The Ministry is ensuring the continuity of maritime trade. All Indian citizens in this region remain safe. In the last 24 hours, no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels have been reported," he noted.

The additional secretary further stated that a total of 1,599 Indian seafarers were safely repatriated amid the conflict across the Gulf region, with 180 brought back in the last 24 hours. "The DG Shipping has so far facilitated the safe repatriation of over 1,599 Indian seafarers, including 180 brought back in the last 24 hours from various locations across the Gulf region," Mangal said.