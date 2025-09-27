Two Women Died While Attempting To Cross The Dangerous English Channel From France ToThe UK

Paris: Two women died Saturday morning while trying to cross the English Channel from France to the U.K. on board a makeshift boat carrying other migrants, French authorities said. Rescuers found the women in cardiac arrest but couldn’t save them, the prefecture of the Pas-de-Calais region, in northern France, said in a statement. A couple and their child with hypothermia were transported to a hospital in Boulogne, it said.

The incident happened off the coast of the small town of Neuchâtel-Hardelot. Local media say over 60 migrants were rescued overnight. The prefecture said police prevented several attempts at crossing. According to the prefecture, 17 migrants have died since the beginning of the year while attempting to reach the U.K. on board small boats from the coast of the Pas-de-Calais region.