  • Typhoon Ampil Moves Away from Japan as Train Services Resume, No Major Damage is Reported

Published 07:45 IST, August 17th 2024

Typhoon Ampil Moves Away from Japan as Train Services Resume, No Major Damage is Reported

Typhoon Ampil moved away from Japan, causing minimal damage. Transportation resumed, but northern Japan still faces landslide risks and extreme heat warnings.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Typhoon Ampil
High waves hit a beach in Choshi, Chiba, east of Tokyo, as Typhoon Ampil passed by. | Image: AP
