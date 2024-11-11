sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Typhoon Toraji Slams Into Agricultural Region In Northeastern Philippines

Published 17:27 IST, November 11th 2024

Typhoon Toraji Slams Into Agricultural Region In Northeastern Philippines

A new typhoon barreled across an agricultural region in the northeastern Philippines on Monday after thousands were evacuated to safety while still struggling to recover from the devastation caused by three successive storms in the last three weeks.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Representative image.
Representative image. | Image: AP
Advertisement

Loading...

17:27 IST, November 11th 2024