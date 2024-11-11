Published 17:27 IST, November 11th 2024
Typhoon Toraji Slams Into Agricultural Region In Northeastern Philippines
A new typhoon barreled across an agricultural region in the northeastern Philippines on Monday after thousands were evacuated to safety while still struggling to recover from the devastation caused by three successive storms in the last three weeks.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Representative image. | Image: AP
