UAE Air Defences Intercept 20 Ballistic Missiles, 37 UAVs Amid Iran Attacks

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates on Saturday said that its air defence systems successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats, including 20 ballistic missiles and 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, launched from Iran.

According to an official statement shared by UAE Ministry of Defence, "The UAE air defences systems on 28th March 2026 engaged 20 ballistic missiles and 37 UAVs launched from Iran." The interception comes amid what authorities described as continued hostile actions targeting the country.

Providing a broader operational update, the Ministry stated, "Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged 398 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,872 UAVs." The figures underline the scale and persistence of the aerial threats faced by the UAE in recent weeks.

The Ministry confirmed, “The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as 8 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.”

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In addition to the fatalities, a significant number of individuals sustained injuries.

"A total of 178 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe," the statement said.

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The injured included nationals from a wide range of countries, reflecting the diverse expatriate population residing in the UAE. Among those affected were citizens of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines,Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkey, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

The Ministry of Defence reiterated its readiness to respond to any future threats, emphasising its commitment to safeguarding national security. "The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities," the statement added.

The latest developments come amid heightened tensions in the region, with the UAE maintaining a high state of alert and continuing to strengthen its defensive measures against evolving aerial threats.