UAE Air Defenses Intercept 9 Ballistic Missiles & 50 Drones from Iran in Last 24 Hours; No Casualties Reported

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates’ air defense systems successfully neutralized a fresh wave of Iranian-launched threats on Sunday, intercepting nine ballistic missiles, one cruise missile, and 50 drones within the last 24 hours, according to the UAE Ministry of Defence.

Officials confirmed that all incoming projectiles were engaged and destroyed before they could reach their targets, with no martyrs, fatalities, or injuries reported from the latest incident. The Ministry emphasized that the country remains on high alert and is fully prepared to counter any further threats to its sovereignty and security.

This latest interception comes amid a broader escalation in regional tensions, as Iran has repeatedly launched missiles and drones toward Gulf nations since late February 2026. UAE defenses have now cumulatively intercepted hundreds of ballistic missiles, dozens of cruise missiles, and over 2,000 drones since the onset of the attacks. While most threats have been neutralized mid-air, falling debris from interceptions has occasionally caused localized damage and fires at industrial sites, though Sunday’s operation resulted in no ground impact.

The UAE Ministry of Defence described the Iranian actions as “brazen” and reiterated its commitment to protecting national infrastructure and civilian populations. Air raid sirens and explosions--linked to defensive operations--have been heard in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai in recent weeks, prompting temporary safety advisories for residents.

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Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states have collectively condemned the Iranian attacks as aggressive and destabilizing, calling for de-escalation and respect for international norms.

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