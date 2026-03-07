Did Iran Strike Dubai Airport? UAE Says Falling Shrapnel Caused Limited Incident

Dubai: Authorities in the United Arab Emirates said a limited incident occurred in Dubai after fragments from an intercepted aerial threat fell near the city, even as flight tracking data showed aircraft temporarily holding outside the airport following reports of a nearby strike.

The Dubai government dismissed reports of any incident at the international airport after videos of smoke rising above the Dubai International Airport circulated on social media.

In a statement posted on X, the Dubai Media Office said the situation resulted from “the fall of a shrapnel fragment caused by a successful interception operation by air defenses,” adding that no injuries were recorded. Officials also dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming there had been an incident at Dubai International Airport, saying those claims were false.

“The competent authorities have dealt with a limited incident resulting from the fall of a shrapnel fragment caused by a successful interception operation by air defenses, with no injuries recorded,” the statement said.

Flight tracking platform Flightradar24 earlier reported that several aircraft bound for Dubai were placed in holding patterns after a reported drone or missile strike occurred in close proximity to the airport. The service later said aircraft had moved to a closer holding pattern as authorities assessed the situation, though arrivals had not immediately resumed.

The developments come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has triggered missile and drone interceptions across parts of the Gulf region in recent days.