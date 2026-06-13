UAE Denies Reports of USD 3 Billion Transfer To Iran, Calls Claims 'False And Unfounded'

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs has categorically denied media reports claiming that USD 3 billion was transferred to Iran.

The ministry said the allegations are "entirely false and unfounded" and clarified that no frozen Iranian funds have been released, transferred, or routed through the UAE. It also urged media organisations to rely only on official sources and ensure accuracy while reporting.

In a post on X, the official account of the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared, "The United Arab Emirates has categorically denied reports published by certain international media outlets alleging the transfer of funds from the UAE to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including allegations concerning USD 3 billion. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that these allegations are entirely false and unfounded, stressing that no frozen Iranian funds have been released, transferred, or facilitated through the UAE."

"The Ministry also called on media outlets to exercise accuracy, rely on official sources, and refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information and unfounded allegations," the post read.

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Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance dismissed reports suggesting that Iran would receive financial incentives merely for signing the peace deal between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the hostilities in West Asia, calling such claims "fake information".

In a post on X, Vance said that no cash payments or release of funds were tied to the signing of a deal aimed at reopening the Strait and addressing concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear programme.

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He asserted that the proposed arrangement had been designed to prioritise the security interests of the United States and its allies, while also offering the possibility of broader regional economic benefits if Iran complied with its commitments.

"I'm seeing a lot of fake information about a potential deal to reopen the Strait and end Iran's nuclear weapons program. First, the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting," the post read.