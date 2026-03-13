UAE Offers 30-Day Visa Extension, Waives Overstay Fines For Stranded Indians Amid Rising Tensions

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a 30-day visa extension for Indians and other nationals stranded in Dubai due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has waived overstay fines for travellers unable to depart the country amid airspace disruptions and flight suspensions.

As the conflict intensifies in West Asia, the decision comes as a relief to many Indians who were facing challenges in extending their visas or leaving the country. The ICP has assured that those who have overstayed their visas due to circumstances beyond their control will not be penalised. The UAE's decision is seen as a humanitarian gesture, acknowledging the difficulties faced by travellers during these critical times.

Eligibility And Application Process

According to reports, the visa extension and fine waiver apply to people who have exceeded their permitted stay due to the current situation. Those who will be benefited by the UAE government's decision include departure permit holders, visit and tourist visa holders, and holders of cancelled residency permits. To check visa status or apply for an extension, a person can visit the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) website or mobile app.

Further, those in Dubai can also visit Amer Centres or Customer Happiness Centres for assistance.

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To apply for a visa extension, passengers will need to provide a valid passport, a current visit visa copy, and proof of onward or return travel (if requested). The extension fee starts at AED 600, plus VAT and additional charges. Overstay fines, normally AED 50 per day, have been waived for eligible individuals.

Several Indians in Dubai have welcomed the announcement, citing the uncertainty and difficulties caused by the tensions in the Mideast. The UAE's decision is expected to provide much-needed relief to those affected. The stranded travellers are also advised to stay informed through official channels and consult with relevant authorities for guidance.