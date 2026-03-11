Updated 11 March 2026 at 00:07 IST
UAE F‑16 Shoots Down Iranian Drone Over Dubai Beach in Viral Footage | WATCH
A viral video shows a UAE F‑16 fighter jet intercepting and destroying an Iranian Shahed‑136 drone over Al Mamzar Beach in Dubai, reflecting rising tensions and frequent aerial engagements amid the Middle East conflict.
Dubai: A dramatic video has gone viral showing a United Arab Emirates F‑16 fighter jet chase and shoot down an Iranian Shahed‑136 attack drone over Al Mamzar Beach in Dubai, just miles from the city’s international airport, as people watched from the shore. Footage shows the low‑flying drone being intercepted by the UAE Air Force, which fired a heat‑seeking missile to destroy it in mid‑air amid ongoing regional tensions and frequent Iranian drone and missile strikes on Gulf states.
