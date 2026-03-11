UAE F‑16 Shoots Down Iranian Drone Over Dubai Beach in Viral Footage | WATCH

Dubai: A dramatic video has gone viral showing a United Arab Emirates F‑16 fighter jet chase and shoot down an Iranian Shahed‑136 attack drone over Al Mamzar Beach in Dubai, just miles from the city’s international airport, as people watched from the shore. Footage shows the low‑flying drone being intercepted by the UAE Air Force, which fired a heat‑seeking missile to destroy it in mid‑air amid ongoing regional tensions and frequent Iranian drone and missile strikes on Gulf states.