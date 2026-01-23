UAE Hands Over List of Over 900 Indian Nationals to India Who Are Set Be Released | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The United Arab Emirates has handed over a list of over 900 Indian nationals to the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, who will be released as a part of the November order by the UAE.

Earlier on November 27 last year, the UAE President, in an official order shared on his website, mentioned that 2937 inmates had been released ahead of Eid Al Etihad. Eid Al Etihad is the UAE's national celebration on December 2, marking the moment in 1971 when the emirates united under one flag.

The statement said, "President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 2,937 inmates from correctional institutions in the UAE. His Highness has also pledged to cover the financial penalties incurred by the inmates as part of their sentences. Coinciding with the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, the directive reflects His Highness' commitment to giving the released inmates a fresh start in life, easing the burden on their families, and bringing joy to their loved ones".

It further noted that the initiative was part of the President's broader efforts to promote stability, social cohesion, and opportunities for rehabilitation. India and the UAE have longstanding ties.

Earlier on Monday, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It marked his fifth visit in the last 10 years and his third official visit as President of the UAE.

His visit saw the signing of a Letter of Intent towards the conclusion of a Strategic Defence Partnership.

The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They underlined their shared interest in regional peace, security and stability. They noted excellent cooperation and mutual support at multilateral and plurilateral fora. The UAE side conveyed its full support for the success of India's BRICS Chairmanship in 2026.