Uganda Exploring Options To Adopt UPI, Set To Roll Out Aadhaar-like Identification Sytem

Uganda: African nation Uganda is set to roll out Aadhaar-like identification system and is also exploring options to adopt a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to move towards digital revolution. The Aadhaar-like identification system which is set to be released in Uganda soon is based on India-developed Open Source Technology.
Uganda’s National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) CEO Rosemary Kisembo said that they have fully customised the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) to stratify local laws.
The new identification service will be launched in five modules including new registration, renewal, correction of errors, replacement of lost ID, first-time ID issuance.
Speaking on India-developmed MOSIP technology, Uganda’s National Identification and Registration Authority CEO Kisembo said that they have had an immense year of interactions and had IIIT B (International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru) on speed dial, working towards understanding the platform. But more importantly, customising it to the law of the land. And it has been a very enriching, very enriching experience. It has been a very enriching experience, one that we look forward to deepening across sectors and communities.
Kisembo further informed that a pilot project on this technology is already underway and in the coming months, Uganda will integrate its ID system with birth and death certificates.
Besides planning to roll out Aadhaar-like systems, Uganda is also eyeing to explore options to implement India's Unified Payments Interface in a bid to introduce low-cost digital payments system.
In a statement, Rosemary Kisembo said that the immediate benefit of UPI will be a reduction in the cost of transactions. It creates a free wallet for every citizen, enabling seamless money movement.
Published April 12th 2025, 16:52 IST