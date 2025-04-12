Uganda Exploring Options To Adopt UPI, Set To Roll Out Aadhaar-like Identification Sytem

Uganda: African nation Uganda is set to roll out Aadhaar-like identification system and is also exploring options to adopt a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to move towards digital revolution. The Aadhaar-like identification system which is set to be released in Uganda soon is based on India-developed Open Source Technology.

Uganda’s National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) CEO Rosemary Kisembo said that they have fully customised the Modular Open-Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) to stratify local laws.

The new identification service will be launched in five modules including new registration, renewal, correction of errors, replacement of lost ID, first-time ID issuance.

Speaking on India-developmed MOSIP technology, Uganda’s National Identification and Registration Authority CEO Kisembo said that they have had an immense year of interactions and had IIIT B (International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru) on speed dial, working towards understanding the platform. But more importantly, customising it to the law of the land. And it has been a very enriching, very enriching experience. It has been a very enriching experience, one that we look forward to deepening across sectors and communities.

Kisembo further informed that a pilot project on this technology is already underway and in the coming months, Uganda will integrate its ID system with birth and death certificates.

Uganda eyeing India's UPI system for digital payments

Besides planning to roll out Aadhaar-like systems, Uganda is also eyeing to explore options to implement India's Unified Payments Interface in a bid to introduce low-cost digital payments system.