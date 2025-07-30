UK Airspace Chaos: Passengers Stranded as Radar Failure Grounds Flights Nationwide

World News: Airports across the United Kingdom plunged into chaos after a technical failure at the NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre led to the grounding of all outbound flights on Wednesday, July 30.

The disruption affected major hubs, including London Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, and Liverpool, leaving thousands of passengers stuck on the tarmac or diverted to other European cities.

UK Airspace Chaos Due To Radar Failure

According to flight radar, “technical issues have closed the London CTA, affecting flights across the southern UK. Flights holding outside the CTA, diversions and delays are expected to mount. Greatest impact will be to Heathrow.”

London's Heathrow airport says flights are currently not departing due to air traffic control issue.

London Gatwick Airport responded saying, “A technical issue impacting NATS that affected outbound flights across the UK has now been resolved. As a result there are some delays at London Gatwick while operations resume. Passengers should check the status of their flights with their airline. Check @NATS feed for the latest information.”

NATS Swanwick air traffic control centre in its latest response said, “At this stage we cannot say how long it will be before operations are back to normal. Please check with your airline on the status of your flight.”