UK Blocks Donald Trump From Using RAF Base Near Swindon For Potential Strikes on Iran: Reports

New Delhi: The United Kingdom has refused a request from the United States to use British military air bases, including RAF Fairford near Swindon for potential air strikes against Iran, according to reports.

The decision by the UK government comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the U.S. reportedly drawing up possible future plans for possible military action against Iran. London has declined to authorise American long-range bombing operations from RAF Fairford, citing concerns that participation in pre-emptive attacks could breach international law. Under agreements between the two countries, U.S. forces may operate from British bases only with explicit approval from the UK government, which has not been granted for any potential strike on Iran.

Local media Report highlights that RAF Fairford - a key airfield in Gloucestershire - has not been authorised for use by U.S. forces if a strike against Iran were ordered. The base, which hosts U.S. heavy bombers in Europe, would require formal permission from London before being used for offensive operations.

According to the report, U.S. President Donald Trump criticised the UK’s refusal, warning against giving up the control of strategic military facilities. On his social media platform Truth Social, he said the United States might need access to Diego Garcia and RAF base “in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime”, a reference to Iran.

Advertisement

Trump’s post suggested that any potential strike might be justified as pre-emptive self-defence, and he expressed concern that Iran could threaten the UK and other allied nations, emphasising the strategic importance of both RAF Fairford and the joint UK-US base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

British reluctance reportedly stems from legal advice that participation in offensive operations without clear legal justification could expose the UK to accusations of involvement in unlawful military action. Under international law, states can share responsibility for unlawful acts if they knowingly assist another country’s military operations.

Advertisement

The UK government’s official position remains cautious, with no formal statement released on the specifics of the request or its refusal, though authorities have signalled that any military support requires strict adherence to legal principles.

The refusal is also tied to broader diplomatic negotiations over the proposed transfer of the Chagos Islands - including the joint UK-US base at Diego Garcia - to Mauritius, a deal reported to be worth billions and seen as strategically significant for long-term military cooperation. Trump has publicly urged the UK not to proceed with the handover, warning “DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA!” in his social media comments, linking the base’s future to potential military needs against Iran.