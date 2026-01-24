UK Fury As Trump Dismisses NATO Sacrifices In Afghanistan, Starmer Fires Back Over ‘Insulting’ Remarks

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly called on United States President Donald Trump to apologise after the latter made a series of statements, deemed insulting and appalling, about the role of non‑US NATO forces in the Afghanistan war. Speaking on Friday, Starmer described Trump’s claim that allied troops “stayed a little back, a little off the front lines” as a grave misrepresentation of the sacrifices made by British and other coalition soldiers.

The British PM also warned that such rhetoric causes hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured during the war.

According to reports, the controversy erupted after Trump, in an interview with Fox Business Network from Switzerland's Davos, on Thursday, asserted that NATO members had never truly needed American support and had contributed only token forces to Afghanistan. “We’ve never needed them, we have never really asked anything of them,” Trump said, adding, “You know, they’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan, or this or that, and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines.” His remarks have provoked a massive outrage across the United Kingdom, with politicians, veterans and members of the royal family demanding a retraction.

Starmer, who has been keen to maintain a strong trans‑Atlantic partnership, stressed that the UK's contribution to the Afghan campaign was both substantial and costly. He paid tribute to the 457 British service personnel who lost their lives and to those left with life‑changing injuries, stating, “I will never forget their courage, their bravery and the sacrifice they made for their country.” He added that if he had ever “misspoken in that way or said those words, I would certainly apologise and I’d apologise to her,” referring to Diane Dernie, whose son Ben Parkinson was severely wounded in 2006.

NATO’s Role In 2001 Afghanistan Invasion And Britain’s Sacrifice

Notably, when the United States launched its invasion of Afghanistan in October 2001, it did so under the banner of an international coalition assembled in response to the September 11 attacks. The US invasion began in Afghanistan to destroy al-Qaida, nearly a month following the tragic September 11 attacks. The terrorist group used the base in Afghanistan to launch the attack.

For the first time in its history, NATO invoked Article 5, its collective‑defence clause, obliging all member states to assist the US. Britain, alongside dozens of other nations, answered that call, deploying more than 150,000 troops over the course of the war and taking a leading role in operations across Helmand Province and beyond.

As per counter-claims, the British military’s involvement was far from symbolic. Over 13 years of combat, 457 British personnel were killed, and countless others sustained injuries that have left them with permanent disabilities. “Thousands of lives were changed forever,” reflected Prince Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan and lost friends there. He added, “Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost.” These personal testimonies underlined the depth of sacrifice that Trump’s comments have so callously dismissed.

Calls For Trump's Apology

British PM Starmer’s demand for an apology has been supported across the political spectrum. Conservative MP and former captain in the Royal Yorkshire Regiment, Ben Obese‑Jecty, said, “It’s sad to see our nation’s sacrifice, and that of our NATO partners, held so cheaply by the president of the United States.” Stephen Stewart, author of The Accidental Soldier, added, “It’s hugely ironic that someone who allegedly dodged the draft for the Vietnam War should make such a disgraceful statement.”

Diane Dernie, whose son Ben Parkinson suffered horrific injuries when a British Army Land Rover struck a mine in 2006, labelled Trump’s remarks “the ultimate insult” and urged Starmer to call him out and make a stand for those who fought for the country and for their flag, because "it’s just beyond belief.” Starmer responded directly to Dernie, reiterating his willingness to apologise if he had ever misspoken, thereby reinforcing his call for Trump to do the same.

Trump’s Past Criticisms Of NATO

Pertinently, Trump has long been a critic of NATO, and this is not the first time he has downplayed NATO’s contributions. Throughout his political career, he has repeatedly questioned the value of the alliance, most recently threatening to seize Greenland, a semi‑autonomous Danish territory, and warning of tariffs against European nations that oppose his Arctic ambitions. His latest comments on Afghanistan, however, strike at the heart of a shared wartime experience that has long been a cornerstone of UK‑US relations.

Another stalwart of the Afghan coalition, Denmark, has also felt the sting of Trump’s remarks. Former Danish platoon commander Martin Tamm Andersen reminded observers, “When America needed us after 9/11, we were there.” Denmark lost 44 soldiers in Afghanistan, the highest per‑capita death toll among coalition forces, and 8 more in Iraq. These figures illustrated that the burden of the war was shared widely, contrary to Trump’s portrayal of a marginal, rear‑level presence.

Trump's Remarks Affect Trans‑Atlantic Relations

The fallout from Trump’s statements threatens to strain an already delicate trans‑Atlantic partnership. The foreign experts suggested that while a recent meeting with NATO Secretary‑General Mark Rutte produced a framework for Arctic security, the diplomatic goodwill generated there could be quickly eroded by public spats over historical military contributions.

The analysts warned that such rhetoric may embolden critics of NATO within the US and undermine confidence among European allies at a time when collective security remains paramount.