UK Government Announces 16-year-olds to be Given Vote at Next Election

New Delhi: The UK government has announced that 16- and 17-year-olds will be able to vote in the next general election. This sweeping change fulfils a key Labour manifesto pledge and brings Westminster elections in line with voting rules in Scotland and Wales. Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said the decision aims to "break down barriers to participation" and restore public trust in political institutions.

Voter Access Overhaul: ID Rules to Be Eased

The government also plans to introduce automated voter registration, a system already in use in countries like Australia and Canada. In a major shift, UK-issued bank cards will now be accepted as valid voter ID at polling stations.

This comes after the Electoral Commission revealed that nearly 750,000 people did not vote due to a lack of valid ID under the previous rules. Digital IDs and Veteran Cards have also been added to the list of accepted documents.

Rayner said, "We are taking action to ensure more people have the opportunity to engage in UK democracy."

In a further bid to protect electoral integrity, the government will tighten rules around political donations. This includes:

Banning “shell companies” from donating

Stricter checks on unincorporated associations

Minister for Democracy Rushanara Ali called it a move to “reinforce safeguards against foreign interference.”

The reform package also includes tougher penalties for those who threaten or intimidate political candidates, amid growing reports of abuse in recent elections.