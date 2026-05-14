UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting Resigns, Says 'He Has Lost Confidence' in PM Keir Starmer

United States: Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom Wes Streeting resigned from the government on Thursday, stating that he no longer has confidence in Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership. In a resignation letter shared on X, Streeting said it had become clear that Starmer would not lead the Labour Party into the next general election. He added that Labour MPs and trade unions now wanted a debate focused on ideas rather than “personalities or petty factionalism.”

Starmer Faces Mounting Pressure After Wes Streeting’s Resignation

The resignation of UK Health Minister Wes Streeting has emerged as a major setback for Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose leadership is increasingly under pressure amid growing unrest within the Labour Party.

Streeting’s exit has intensified speculation over a possible leadership contest, with several names now being discussed as potential challengers, including former deputy Angela Rayner.

Starmer, who led Labour to victory in the 2024 general elections and ended 14 years of Conservative rule, is now battling to retain control of the party after Labour’s poor performance in last week’s local and regional elections.

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So far, four junior ministers have resigned, while more than 80 Labour MPs have reportedly urged Starmer to step down. However, over 100 MPs from the ruling party have backed him to continue as leader.

Earlier media reports had suggested that Streeting could resign in order to launch a bid for the top post.

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Streeting, 43, is considered popular among Labour’s right wing but remains unpopular with many MPs on the left, who are said to prefer Angela Rayner or Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham as future party leaders.

Burnham, however, currently cannot contest for the leadership as he does not hold a seat in the Westminster Parliament. His supporters are reportedly pushing for Starmer to announce a detailed timeline for his exit that would allow Burnham to enter the race.

Labour’s Electoral Setback Deepens Crisis

The turmoil comes after Labour suffered major losses in local elections, where voters expressed frustration over Starmer’s 22 months in office. The hard-right Reform UK party and the left-wing Green Party both made significant gains at Labour’s expense.

The party also lost control of the devolved Welsh Parliament for the first time and failed to gain ground against the Scottish National Party (SNP) in Scotland. Angela Rayner, while stopping short of openly demanding Starmer’s resignation, acknowledged public dissatisfaction with the government.

“What we are doing isn't working, and it needs to change,” she said in a 1,000-word assessment of Labour’s electoral performance released on Sunday.

Rayner herself resigned earlier as deputy prime minister and housing, communities and local government minister after an investigation found she had breached the ministerial code over the purchase of a flat in southern England.

Under Labour Party rules, any challenger would require the support of 81 Labour MPs, equivalent to 20 percent of the parliamentary party, to formally trigger a leadership contest.

Starmer has insisted he will fight any challenge and defended his leadership earlier this week.

He pledged to improve the government’s performance and prove his critics “wrong”.

Economic Struggles Add to Pressure on Government

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves also weighed in on the growing crisis, urging party colleagues not to destabilise the country. She warned against putting the economy “at risk” by “plunging the country into chaos” through a leadership battle.

Britain’s stagnant economy and persistently high inflation have further weakened Starmer’s position, making it difficult for the government to deliver on key promises despite its landslide victory less than two years ago.

Starmer has repeatedly argued that a leadership contest would create unnecessary instability at a time when the government should remain focused on major issues such as the cost-of-living crisis and the conflict in the Middle East.

Both Starmer and Streeting belong to the moderate wing of the left-leaning Labour Party.