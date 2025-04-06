Foreigners Now Required to Pay Extra Fees for UK Work Visas from April 9. Details Here | Image: Freepik

New Delhi: From April 9, 2025, the UK government will introduce a new set of immigration rules, significantly raising the bar for foreign nationals looking to live and work in Britain. The changes, announced by the UK Home Office, will make it tougher and costlier for overseas applicants especially those seeking skilled Worker and temporary Worker visas.

More Salary, More Conditions for Work Visas

One of the biggest changes is the increase in the salary threshold for skilled worker visas. Till now, the minimum salary was £23,200. From April 9, it will go up to £25,000 per year. This move is expected to impact both applicants and employers in the UK, who will now have to spend more to hire talent from abroad.

In addition to salary hikes, care providers in the UK , a sector that depends heavily on overseas hiring will face stricter checks. They must now prove they’ve tried to hire locally before approaching foreign job seekers. This condition is aimed at pushing local employment which is a key focus of the new immigration plan.

Visa Fees to go up Sharply

Along with eligibility changes, visa application charges across categories will also increase. Whether one is applying for a work, study, visit, or naturalisation visa or even if a UK employer is sponsoring a foreign employee the cost will be higher from April 9.

For example, those applying for a Skilled Worker visa (for over 3 years) from outside the UK will now pay £1,519, up from £1,420. Those applying from within the UK will pay £1,751, instead of £1,636. Health and care workers, though paying lower than regular Skilled Worker applicants, will also face higher charges.

Break-up of New Visa Fees

Here is the fee breakdown with Indian Rupee (INR) equivalents

For applications made outside the UK

- Skilled Worker visa (3 years or less): From £719 (₹66,867) to £769 (₹71,517)

- Skilled Worker visa (over 3 years): From £1,420 (₹1,32,060) to £1,519 (₹1,41,267)

- Skilled Worker on Immigration Salary List (3 years or less): From £551 (₹51,243) to £590 (₹54,870)

- Skilled Worker on Immigration Salary List (over 3 years): From £1,084 (₹1,00,812) to £1,160 (₹1,07,880)

- Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa (3 years or less): From £284 (₹26,412) to £304 (₹28,272)

- Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa (over 3 years): From £551 (₹51,243) to £590 (₹54,870)

- Temporary Worker visas (seasonal, charity, creative): From £298 (₹27,714) to £319 (₹29,667)



For applications made within the UK

- Skilled Worker visa (3 years or less): From £827 (₹76,911) to £885 (₹82,305)

- Skilled Worker visa (over 3 years): From £1,636 (₹1,52,148) to £1,751 (₹1,62,843)

- Skilled Worker on Immigration Salary List (3 years or less): From £551 (₹51,243) to £590 (₹54,870)

- Skilled Worker on Immigration Salary List (over 3 years): From £1,084 (₹1,00,812) to £1,160 (₹1,07,880)

- Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa (3 years or less): From £284 (₹26,412) to £304 (₹28,272)

- Skilled Worker – Health and Care Visa (over 3 years): From £551 (₹51,243) to £590 (₹54,870)

- Temporary Worker visas: From £298 (₹27,714) to £319 (₹29,667)



New Burden on Employers too

The system is also being tightened for sponsors. Employers in the UK who want to hire foreign workers must now ensure they are registered with the Home Office and must issue a Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) for each candidate. The job must be on the eligible occupation list, and salaries must meet the new benchmark depending on job type and CoS issue date.

Push for Local Hiring Behind New Rules