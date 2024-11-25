UK Imposes Biggest Sanctions Yet On Russia’s ‘Shadow Fleet’

New Delhi, India: Britain announced the biggest sanctions package targeting Russia's shadow fleet (ships that use deceptive tactics to smuggle goods that are subject to sanctions) Foreign Minister David Lammy said on Monday, calling on G7 allies to continue supporting Ukraine.

The new measures target 30 vessels allegedly involved in bypassing Western restrictions on Russian oil.

Speaking ahead of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Italy, Lammy emphasized the importance of equipping Ukraine for the long haul. “We are committed to ensuring Ukraine has the funds and military equipment to get through 2025,” he said, urging allies to stand firm during the winter months.

The sanctions aim to cripple what Britain calls a "shadow fleet" that has transported billions of pounds worth of oil over the past year.

With this move, the total number of oil tankers under UK sanctions rises to 73. Britain has also sanctioned two Russian insurance firms, AlfaStrakhovanie and VSK, and vowed to challenge the insurance credentials of vessels passing through its waters.