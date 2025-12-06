UK Imposes Sanctions To Disrupt Funding For Pro-Khalistan Terror Group Babbar Khalsa

London, United Kingdom: The UK has imposed sanctions to disrupt the funding of Pro-Khalistan terror group Babbar Khalsa. This is the first time these sanctions have been imposed on the group.

The UK announced an asset freeze and director disqualification against Gurpreet Singh Rehal who is suspected of belonging to organisations involved in terrorism in India. An asset freeze against Babbar Akali Lehar, for promoting and supporting the same terrorist group, has also been announced.

According to the Treasuty Department of the UK, Rehal is involved in Babbar Khalsa and Babbar Akali Lehar's terrorist activities, including promoting and encouraging, carrying out recruitment activities for, providing financial services to as well as supporting and assisting those organisations, including through purchasing weapons and other military materiel.

The governmanet also said that Babbar Akali Lehar is associated with, and involved in, Babbar Khalsa's terrorist activities by promoting and encouraging and carrying out recruitment activities for the group and itself.

All funds and economic resources in the UK owned, held or controlled by Rehal or Babbar Akali Lehar are now subject to an asset freeze. Rehal is also subject to director disqualification sanctions which prohibit him from acting as a director of a company or directly or indirectly taking part in or being concerned in the promotion, formation or management of a company.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby said, " We will not stand by while terrorists exploit Britain's financial system. This landmark action shows we are prepared to use every tool at our disposal to choke off funding for terrorism, wherever it occurs and whoever is responsible. The UK stands firmly with peaceful communities against those who promote violence and hatred.

The Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the Regulations) allow the Treasury department in the UK to freeze assets and impose restrictions on individuals and entities suspected of involvement in terrorism.