Updated 27 February 2026 at 20:17 IST
UK Issues Travel Advisory For Citizens Planning to Travel To Pakistan Amid Tensions With Afghanistan
The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on Friday issued a travel advisory for its citizens planning to visit Pakistan amid escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The UK advised its citizens not to travel to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan.
- World News
- 2 min read
London: The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on Friday issued a travel advisory for its citizens planning to visit Pakistan amid escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The UK advised its citizens not to travel to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan. This comes as Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif declared that it is in an “open war” with Afghanistan.
Here is the list of areas UK has advised not to visit:
Pakistan-Afghanistan border
The UK has advised its citizens against travelling to within 10 miles of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
The UK has also warned people not to travel to the following areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province:
Advertisement
- Bajaur
- Bannu
- Buner
- Chārsadda
- Dera Ismail Khan
- Hangu
- Karak
- Khyber
- Kohat
- Kurram
- Lakki Marwat
- Upper Dir
- Lower Dir
- Mohmand
- Orakzai
- Peshawar, including the city of Peshawar
- Swat
- Tank
- North Waziristan
- Upper South Waziristan
- Lower South Waziristan
- The Karakoram Highway between Mansehra and Chilas via Battagram, Besham City, Dasu and Sazin up to the junction with the N15
- The N45 Highway, from the north of the Mardan ring road, to the edge of Chitral City, including Kalash valley
FCDO advised against all but essential travel to the following areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province:
- Malakand
- Mardan
- Nowshera
- Shangla
- Swabi
Balochistan Province
FCDO has advised against all travel to Balochistan Province.
Advertisement
Pakistan-India Border Area
FCDO has advised against all but essential travel within 5 miles of the international border between Pakistan and India except the Grand Trunk highway to India via Wagah border (which is currently closed) and the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib (currently closed for crossings).
Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
FCDO has advised against all travel to within 10 miles of the Line of Control.
Sindh Province
FCDO advised against all but essential travel to all areas of Sindh Province north of and including the city of Nawabshah.
Punjab Province
Citizens have been advised against all but essential travel to Dera Ghazi Khan.
The United Kingdom also advised its citizens to get appropriate travel insurance if they choose to travel to Pakistan. This comes after Kabul launched a cross-border attack on Pakistan on Thursday night, saying it was a retaliation to Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghanistan on Sunday. While Pakistan argued that its airstrike only killed militants in Afghanistan, Kabul claimed that civilians, including women and children, also died in the attack.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 27 February 2026 at 19:55 IST