UK Issues Travel Advisory For Citizens Planning to Travel To Pakistan Amid Tensions With Afghanistan | Image: AP

London: The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on Friday issued a travel advisory for its citizens planning to visit Pakistan amid escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The UK advised its citizens not to travel to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan. This comes as Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif declared that it is in an “open war” with Afghanistan.

Here is the list of areas UK has advised not to visit:

Pakistan-Afghanistan border

The UK has advised its citizens against travelling to within 10 miles of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

The UK has also warned people not to travel to the following areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province:

Bajaur Bannu Buner Chārsadda Dera Ismail Khan Hangu Karak Khyber Kohat Kurram Lakki Marwat Upper Dir Lower Dir Mohmand Orakzai Peshawar, including the city of Peshawar Swat Tank North Waziristan Upper South Waziristan Lower South Waziristan The Karakoram Highway between Mansehra and Chilas via Battagram, Besham City, Dasu and Sazin up to the junction with the N15 The N45 Highway, from the north of the Mardan ring road, to the edge of Chitral City, including Kalash valley

FCDO advised against all but essential travel to the following areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province:

Malakand Mardan Nowshera Shangla Swabi

Balochistan Province

FCDO has advised against all travel to Balochistan Province.

Pakistan-India Border Area

FCDO has advised against all but essential travel within 5 miles of the international border between Pakistan and India except the Grand Trunk highway to India via Wagah border (which is currently closed) and the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib (currently closed for crossings).

Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

FCDO has advised against all travel to within 10 miles of the Line of Control.

Sindh Province

FCDO advised against all but essential travel to all areas of Sindh Province north of and including the city of Nawabshah.

Punjab Province

Citizens have been advised against all but essential travel to Dera Ghazi Khan.