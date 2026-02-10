UK Lawmakers Call For Starmer's Resignation Over Appointment Of Former Washington Ambassador After Epstein 'Links' Surface

New Delhi: As the row over former UK ambassador's ties with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein intensified, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing increasing pressure from within the Labour Party asking him to step down from his position.

Peter Mandelson’s alleged association with the convicted sex offender have put Starmer in a tough spot as several Labour MPs have come down heavily on his decision to appoint him as the ambassador to Washington in 2024, asking the British PM to resign.

Anas Sarwar, the leader of the Labour Party in Scotland reportedly said that the government had made “too many errors,” and emphasised that the change should come from the top leadership in London.

However, Starmer, has so far refused to back down, and insisted that he would continue to respect the mandate given to him by the British people.

"Every fight I have ever been in, I have won. I am not prepared to walk away from my mandate and my responsibility to my country," the British PM was quoted by AP as saying, at a meeting in Parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy have also expressed his support for Starmer. “Keir Starmer won a massive mandate 18 months ago, for five years to deliver on Labour’s manifesto that we all stood on. We should let nothing distract us from our mission to change Britain and we support the Prime Minister in doing that,” he posted on X.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper also rallied to support him. “Later this week, Keir Starmer will lead our delegation to the Munich Security Conference. At this crucial time for the world, we need his leadership not just at home but on the global stage, and we need to keep our focus where it matters, on keeping our country safe,” he wrote on X.

What Led to the Political Storm

The political storm emerged from a 2024 decision by Starmer to appoint Mandelson as the ambassador to Washington, despite knowing about his ties to Epstein.

Starmer had fired Mandelson only in September, 2025 after emails came to the fore about his friendship with Epstein. Starmer's political opponents have argued that the British PM should have known better than to appoint Mandelson, especially since the latter's career has been ridden with numerous scandals.

Last week, Starmer apologised in public for “having believed Mandelson’s lies.” The PM also promised to release documentation related to Mandelson’s appointment, which the UK government says, will show that Mandelson misled them about his ties to Epstein.

The police are currently investigating Mandelson for potential misconduct in public office, as crucial evidence have come to light that Mandelson had shared sensitive government information to Epstein.