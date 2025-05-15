UK MP Condemns 'Horrific' Pahalgam Attack, Urges Action Against Terror Bases in PoK

New Delhi: In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 and India’s subsequent ‘Operation Sindoor’ targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), UK Member of Parliament Bob Blackman strongly condemned the terrorists attack and raised the issue in the House of Commons.

Addressing the British Parliament on Wednesday, Blackman questioned the UK Foreign Secretary on the steps being taken to ensure the dismantling of terror camps operating from PoK.

"Following the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, India and Pakistan engaged in military activity, and India carried out precision air strikes on nine terrorist bases. Now, as a fragile peace holds, what steps is the Foreign Secretary taking to ensure that the terrorist bases are removed from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?" Blackman asked in the Commons.

He later shared the video of his parliamentary interaction on social media platform X, stating, "Following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor: precision air strikes on 9 terrorist bases. As peace talks continue, I asked what steps the Foreign Secretary is taking to ensure the terrorist bases are removed from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir."

Responding to Blackman’s question, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy called the Pahalgam killings “horrendous” and condemned the targeting of civilians.

"The terrorist attack that killed 26 innocent civilians—stripped and shot—was horrific. We strongly condemn this attack and continue to work with both parties to address the threat of terrorism,” Lammy said.