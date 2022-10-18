After Soup On Van Gogh Painting, Climate Protestors Pour Milk Out Across Several UK Stores

In the United Kingdom, climate activists were recently seen to be pouring milk over shop displays, products and items as well as on floors. Animal Rebellion protestors poured milk in shops across the nation, which includes Harrods and some Waitrose branches. According to the Independent report, just before noon on Saturday, Animal Rebellion coordinated the protest in stores like Whole Foods and Marks & Spencer in London, Manchester, Norwich, and Edinburgh.

Furthermore, the internet has seen a large uptake of videos of protestors spilling milk, with one video, in particular, garnering attention for showing demonstrators soaking display cases in the Knightsbridge food hall of Harrods.

Supporters of Animal Rebellion have just poured dairy over the meat counters at Harrods calling on the government to support farmers in the transition to a #PlantBasedFuture pic.twitter.com/s1YNtQ8XwW — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) October 15, 2022

Climate activists dump milk on the floor

Besides this, in a Waitrose in Edinburgh, a group was seen to be spilling milk into the aisle floors while store employees watched on. On Saturday, the animal activists demonstrated in one of the store's dairy aisles. According to an Edinburgh live report, the group started to spill several cartons of milk onto the floor while making arguments for a plant-based diet.

The group consisted of three protesters in which one of them was holding a placard that said "plant-based future," persisted in their disruption even after security personnel had approached them, leaving milk puddles all over the aisle.

Milk Pours are currently happening across the UK. All are concerned individuals calling on the government to give us a livable future, a #PlantBasedFuture



Here's the latest milk pour happening in Edinburgh @waitrose pic.twitter.com/mawKIylEmI — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) October 15, 2022

In Fortnum and Mason in Piccadilly, another group was captured on camera pouring milk bottles onto the ground and onto a cheese-laden table.

‼️BREAKING‼️ Animal Rebellion supporters have just poured out milk across the floor and over other dairy products at Fortnum & Mason, Piccadilly. We are calling on the government to support farmers in a transition to a plant-based food system. #ClimateJustice #AnimalJustice pic.twitter.com/sPelpHJq7h — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) October 15, 2022

According to Animal Rebellion, the organisation is advocating for a plant-based future and emphasises the need of helping farmers for making the switch to a sustainable plant-based food system.

Anti-fossil fuel protesters dumped soup over Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'

It is pertinent to mention that these reactions of the activists came after anti-fossil fuel protesters dumped soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in London's National Gallery.

In response to the incident, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly described the protesters and those who dumped a can of soup over Vincent Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" on Friday as "adult-toddlers". Taking to Twitter, Cleverly said, “Let’s stop giving these attention-seeking adult-toddlers the coverage they clearly crave.”

I’m just wondering what the reaction would be if a couple of black boys from Lewisham had thrown soup on a Van Gogh or poured milk all over the floor in Harrods.



Let’s stop giving these attention seeking adult-toddlers the coverage they clearly crave. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) October 15, 2022

As per the Associated Press report, activists allegedly poured two cans of Heinz tomato soup over one of the most famous oil paintings by a Dutch artist Vincent Van Gigh demanding the British government to stop new oil and gas projects. The advocacy organisation, Just Stop Oil, is responsible for this action. According to the Metropolitan Police in London, two individuals were detained on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage.

Activists throw tomato soup on a Van Gogh, then glue themselves to the wall



It takes 6 tablespoons of diesel oil to grow just 1 tomato, and superglue is derived from oil



So. In protest of oil, they threw oil on the painting, and then used oil to stick themselves to the wall 🤡 pic.twitter.com/nxe5fCVy1h — NextWave EFT (@NextWaveEFT) October 14, 2022

(Image: Twitter/ @RebelsAnimal)