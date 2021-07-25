Alcotraz, A Prison Themed-cocktail Bar In London Offers Drinks Behind The Bars

In Shoreditch, London, a bar named Alcotraz Cell Block Two One Two allows people to have an immerse experience of dining in a prison-themed restaurant. While lockdown restrictions in the UK are being slowly lifted, bars and restaurants have been hosting people again, subject to capacity limits and COVID norms. Bars are trying unique methods to attract customers, such as discounts, new menu options and themed experiences like these. They have outlets in Machester and Brighton as well.

At Alcotraz Cell Block Two One Two, the boozer offers replica prion cells where customers can get locked in while sipping cocktails. Guests or 'inmates' can put on orange jumpsuits and even 'smuggle' hard liquor into the cells. There are a total of 10 cells that can easily house 50 ‘prisoners’. If the guests are successful in smuggling alcohol past the wardens, the expert inmates will create them a bespoke cocktail, with a spirit of their choice. The bar asks their inmates to be as creative with their attempts to smuggle in liquor, with the help of crooked prison guards who have a system for hiding contraband.

The prison-themed bar offers cheaper seats and guests can also earn special offers to move to the canteen area for more booze. To get into the bar, tickets have to be booked. The tickets for the bar cost £35.99. While booking tickets, guests can create their own ‘criminal record’. As per reports, they will also be issued special instructions from a bootlegger gang inside the prison. The experience was created by Sam Shearman, who has grown the brand into outlets on multiple sites. He said that the experience had been so popular within London, that within a short period of time, they were able to grow the Alcotraz brand to multiple sites, including one in Brighton. He also added that the team is looking forward to growing this concept to Manchester, which is the biggest and most ambitious Alcotraz outlet. Booking can be done for all three outlets on their website, alcotraz.co.uk.

