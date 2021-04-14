Ambedkar Jayanti: British Columbia Observes April 14 As ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Equality Day’

In a historical step, the Government of British Columbia declared that April 14, 2021, will be known as “Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Equality Day”. On April 1, the Lieutenant Governor of the Province of British Columbia, Janet Austin, declared that “April 14, 2021, shall be known as ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Equality Day’ in the Province.

130th Ambedkar Jayanti

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, known as the 'Father of the Indian Constitution. This day is also celebrated to highlight the efforts put forward by Dr. Ambedkar to uplift the untouchable, Dalit, labourer, and women community in India. In 2021, Ambedkar Jayanti marked the 130th birth anniversary of the influential personality.

Consul General of India in Vancouver Manish said, "Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is the chief architect of the Constitution of India. He strived for a society based on justice and equity. The champion of Social Justice will always be remembered for his untiring efforts to emancipate the underprivileged and downtrodden. His thoughts and ideas continue to give strength to millions".

"The Proclamation by Province of British Columbia to declare 14 April 2021 as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Equality Day is lifting tribute to Dr. Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary," he added.

à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤µ à¤¡à¥‰ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¥‡à¤¬ à¤†à¤‚à¤¬à¥‡à¤¡à¤•à¤°à¤¾à¤‚à¤¨à¤¾ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤²à¥à¤¡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤‡à¤¨ à¤‘à¤« à¤ˆà¤•à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¤¿à¤Ÿà¥€ à¤¸à¤®à¤¤à¥‡à¤šà¥‡ à¤œà¤¾à¤—à¤¤à¤¿à¤• à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¤à¥€à¤• à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤£à¥‚à¤¨ à¤•à¥…à¤¨à¤¡à¤¾à¤¤à¥€à¤² à¤¬à¥à¤°à¤¿à¤Ÿà¤¿à¤¶ à¤•à¥‹à¤²à¤‚à¤¬à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¤°à¥à¤«à¥‡ à¤œà¤¾à¤¹à¥€à¤° à¤•à¤°à¥‚à¤¨ à¤¡à¥‰.à¤†à¤‚à¤¬à¥‡à¤¡à¤•à¤°à¤¾à¤‚à¤šà¤¾ 14 à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¿à¤² à¤œà¤¯à¤‚à¤¤à¥€à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¸à¤®à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤£à¥‚à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¾à¤œà¤°à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤šà¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¯ à¤˜à¥‡à¤¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡. à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤£à¤¯ à¤—à¥Œà¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤ªà¤¦ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤—à¤¤à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¹ à¤†à¤¹à¥‡. — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) April 12, 2021

Dr. Ambedkar's grandsons Dr. Prakash Ambedkar and Anand Ambedkar and others, including Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale have congratulated the British Columbia government for its move.

Athawale said, "British Columbia has declared Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar as the World Sign of Equality and has decided to celebrate Dr. Ambedkar's 14th birthday as Equality Day. This decision is warmly welcomed."